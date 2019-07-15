Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Reaches $38.40 After 7.00% Up Move; EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (EBRPF) Sellers Increased By 3.25% Their Shorts

EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (OTCMKTS:EBRPF) had an increase of 3.25% in short interest. EBRPF’s SI was 92,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.25% from 89,300 shares previously. It closed at $20.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.75% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 768,263 shares traded. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.57 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $41.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RVLV worth $180.18M more.

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm operates a platform that connects clients and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It has a 87.87 P/E ratio. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Ebro Foods, S.A. produces and sells food products in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Rice Business, Pasta Business, and Healthy Food and Organic Business. It currently has negative earnings. The firm produces and distributes rice, rice products, and complementary food products; and fresh and dry pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products.