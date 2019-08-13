Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Reaches $25.81 After 7.00% Down Move; Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $2.19 Million Its Transcanada (TRP) Position

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 11.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 394,901 shares with $17.75M value, down from 444,640 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $46.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 1.25 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83

The stock of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.77B company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $24.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RVLV worth $123.62 million less.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 47,861 shares to 80,861 valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chemours Co stake by 195,972 shares and now owns 297,500 shares. U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was raised too.

