Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Revolve Group Inc. has 35.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Revolve Group Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Revolve Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Revolve Group Inc.
|0.00%
|32.10%
|12.10%
|Industry Average
|6.36%
|31.45%
|9.07%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Revolve Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Revolve Group Inc.
|N/A
|34
|121.37
|Industry Average
|354.16M
|5.57B
|34.74
Revolve Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Revolve Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Revolve Group Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Revolve Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.27
|3.36
|2.60
As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 52.54%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Revolve Group Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Revolve Group Inc.
|0.97%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.38%
|Industry Average
|3.75%
|6.75%
|15.41%
|19.94%
|24.02%
|28.75%
For the past year Revolve Group Inc. has weaker performance than Revolve Group Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revolve Group Inc. are 1.5 and 0.6. Competitively, Revolve Group Inc.’s peers have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revolve Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revolve Group Inc.
Dividends
Revolve Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Revolve Group Inc.’s rivals beat Revolve Group Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
