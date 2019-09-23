Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) Comparing side by side

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group Inc. 31 2.98 N/A 0.28 121.37 CSS Industries Inc. 5 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Revolve Group Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Revolve Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CSS Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. CSS Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revolve Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revolve Group Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CSS Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Revolve Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.2% of Revolve Group Inc. shares and 66.6% of CSS Industries Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of CSS Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38% CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81%

For the past year Revolve Group Inc. has 1.38% stronger performance while CSS Industries Inc. has -42.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Revolve Group Inc. beats CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.