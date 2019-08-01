Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; 0 Analysts Covering The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. Buckingham Research maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Thursday, July 18. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. See The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 8 after the close.RVLV’s profit would be $12.32 million giving it 47.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 857,174 shares traded. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The firm operates a platform that connects clients and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It has a 78.88 P/E ratio. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 5.89 million shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500.