Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

As Diversified Electronics companies, Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.05 N/A -2.45 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 28 1.05 N/A 2.30 13.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Methode Electronics Inc.’s potential upside is 51.09% and its average target price is $43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.68% and 96.4%. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Methode Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51% Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Methode Electronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Methode Electronics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.