Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Both Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.05 N/A -2.45 0.00 Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 53 3.01 N/A 3.06 19.06

Table 1 highlights Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.68% and 98.49%. 48.7% are Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. -3.55% 1.85% 2.24% 14.85% -3.12% 36.04%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -8.51% weaker performance while Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has 36.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.