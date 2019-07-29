Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

We are comparing Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -2.49 0.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 132 1.42 N/A 7.95 17.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -29.1% Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11%

Volatility & Risk

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acuity Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. Its rival Acuity Brands Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Acuity Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Acuity Brands Inc.’s average price target is $166.33, while its potential upside is 22.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Acuity Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.1% and 96.8% respectively. About 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Acuity Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 36.79% 6.04% -50.02% -82.67% -92.88% -35.67% Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -35.67% weaker performance while Acuity Brands Inc. has 18.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Acuity Brands Inc. beats Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.