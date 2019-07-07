Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Electronics company, Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has 17.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.00% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% -60.10% -29.10% Industry Average 50.99% 13.50% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 164.55M 322.72M 20.31

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.20 2.71

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 36.79% 6.04% -50.02% -82.67% -92.88% -35.67% Industry Average 11.86% 10.64% 16.29% 26.26% 20.44% 36.62%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -35.67% weaker performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 36.62% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are 2.4 and 1.6. Competitively, Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 3.52 and 2.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.72 shows that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s competitors are 23.51% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.