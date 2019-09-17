Revlon (REV) Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Has Trimmed Stake by $6.17 Million; Wal (WMT) Holder Huntington National Bank Boosted Its Stake by $3.28 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 324,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 176,968 shares traded or 32.05% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Revlon Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REV); 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 29,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 455,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.35M, up from 425,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 3.31M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 12/05/2018 – Walmart may launch IPO for India’s Flipkart in as early as four years; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Capital Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 426,932 shares. Beaumont Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,120 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Petrus Tru Com Lta reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Allied Advisory reported 0.35% stake. Amica Mutual owns 44,292 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Co reported 6,600 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital Mngmt reported 93,475 shares stake. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta holds 0.98% or 70,012 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 340,746 shares. North Star Invest has 12,536 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 77,555 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Comgest Investors Sas has invested 3.93% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Vista Outdoor’s Turnaround Is More Difficult After Walmart’s Ammo Ban – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart (WMT) Announces First Walmart Health Center – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 70,436 shares to 192,090 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IJK) by 2,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,076 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revlon: The Glory Is Gone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Revlon’s (NYSE:REV) Share Price Down By 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “REV Group to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revlon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.04 million activity.