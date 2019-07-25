Revlon (REV) Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Cut Its Holding by $3.46 Million; As Nvr (NVR) Stock Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.16 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17 million, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $36.89 during the last trading session, reaching $3418.95. About 13,625 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500.

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 35,045 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.10 million activity.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). 49,178 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 22,000 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Northern Trust reported 126,494 shares. 297 were reported by Carroll Financial Assoc. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Charles Schwab Inv, California-based fund reported 46,254 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 8,800 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 13,483 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.91% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Ameritas Investment Inc has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 936 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $52.65 million activity. $5.82M worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were sold by Martchek Jeffrey D. 500 shares valued at $1.61 million were sold by PREISER DAVID A on Thursday, May 2. SCHAR DWIGHT C sold $10.69 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) on Monday, February 4. Henley Robert W sold 4,148 shares worth $11.05 million. Kelpy Matthew B. bought $66,715 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, February 4 the insider Martinez Melquiades R. sold $2.61M.