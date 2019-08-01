Revlon (REV) Share Value Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Holding; As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Chou Associates Management Raised Its Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 330,656 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 01/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Unifor ratifies new agreement with Resolute; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China Single Arm Study; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Investment Managers Launches New Affiliate Company; Hires Morley Campbell as Portfolio Manager; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 95.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 17,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 798 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 68,563 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al has 22,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 5,998 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,924 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 12,749 shares. The Illinois-based Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). 19,250 were reported by Parametric Assocs Lc. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 13,483 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.91% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 2,279 shares in its portfolio. 10,651 are held by Aqr Management Lc. California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 1.09 million shares. 936 were reported by Ameritas. Amer holds 0% or 5,189 shares.