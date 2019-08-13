Revlon (REV) Holder Mittleman Brothers Has Trimmed Its Stake; Meeder Asset Management Increased Masco (MAS) Position by $797,043; Share Value Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 381.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,794 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.46M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 105,080 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9; 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Its First Female CEO, Debra Perelman — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Revlon: Paul Meister Will Continue as Executive Vice Chairman; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 798 shares. Axa has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 41,500 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 29,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,556 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 5,998 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Com reported 15,625 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 10,659 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) or 19,250 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,279 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc has 5,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 39,067 shares stake. Profit Mngmt owns 129,297 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 10,228 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 14,800 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 775 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 5,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 90,607 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 33,097 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 83,406 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 547,799 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 135 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 92,818 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 553,222 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 918 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Incorporated invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 39,776 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 73,064 shares. Amer Century invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Strs Ohio has 4,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 11,383 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 52,694 shares to 40,534 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,512 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).