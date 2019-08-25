Revlon (REV) Holder Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 134,375 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 18,463 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 1,710 shares. Invesco holds 19,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 127,651 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 730,887 shares. Profit Investment Ltd Llc holds 129,297 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 1.09M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,379 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 19,250 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). American Interest Grp owns 5,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 167,606 shares.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Revlon’s (NYSE:REV) Share Price Down By 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Revlon Inc.: Revlon to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host a Conference Call on August 8, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Revlon Inc (REV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revlon, Inc. – REV – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Weighs In On CenturyLink’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.10 million activity.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.