Revlon (REV) Holder Mittleman Brothers Has Cut Its Position by $3.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $11.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 148,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, down from 306,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.27 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 94,446 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts; 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Revlon and Hovnanian; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $638.58 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.

