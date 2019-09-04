Revlon Inc. (REV)’s Financial Results Comparing With DERMAdoctor LLC. (:)

Since Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) and DERMAdoctor LLC. (:) are part of the Personal Products industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revlon Inc. 21 0.35 N/A -5.41 0.00 DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revlon Inc. and DERMAdoctor LLC.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Revlon Inc. and DERMAdoctor LLC.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revlon Inc. 0.00% 26.8% -9% DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revlon Inc. and DERMAdoctor LLC. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Revlon Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revlon Inc. -0.85% 3.32% -8.12% -21.39% 29.77% -20.92% DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Revlon Inc. beats DERMAdoctor LLC.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.