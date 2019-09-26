Revlon, Inc. (REV) Reaches $21.86 After 8.00% Down Move; Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) Has 1.08 Sentiment

The stock of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 111,561 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 20/04/2018 – DJ Revlon Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REV); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct)The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.16B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $20.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:REV worth $92.72 million less.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 14 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold their equity positions in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.62 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 608,904 shares. Pension Partners Llc owns 14,498 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 548,881 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 19,980 shares.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $240.47 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Revlon, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & reported 23,738 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 8,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 140 shares. Alberta Invest Corporation holds 1.26M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 159,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 113,975 shares. Coatue Management Llc holds 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) or 10,470 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 17,900 shares. Mittleman Brothers Llc invested in 37.85% or 2.33 million shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0.01% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). American Grp Inc Incorporated Inc owns 4,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 3,945 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1,269 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 104,631 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.85 million activity. 65,000 Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares with value of $1.37 million were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.