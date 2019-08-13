Revlon, Inc. (REV) Reaches $15.69 After 9.00% Down Move; VAT GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLA (VTTGF) Shorts Lowered By 2.86%

The stock of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 91,196 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints Debra Perelman CEO; 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9; 23/05/2018 – Revlon: Paul Meister Will Continue as Executive Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Revlon Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REV); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $831.81 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $14.28 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:REV worth $74.86 million less.

VAT GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) had a decrease of 2.86% in short interest. VTTGF’s SI was 558,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.86% from 574,400 shares previously. It closed at $265 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes vacuum valves, multi-valve modules, motion components, and edge-welded bellows worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. It currently has negative earnings. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $831.81 million. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Revlon, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). 115,521 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 1,334 were reported by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com. Paloma Partners holds 18,982 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 126,494 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Axa accumulated 41,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). 631,263 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Profit Invest Management Limited Com reported 129,297 shares stake. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Bank & Trust Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 39,067 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 13,483 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 10,556 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 32,379 shares.