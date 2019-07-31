Revlon Inc. (REV) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Revlon Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Revlon Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Revlon Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revlon Inc. 0.00% 31.00% -9.80% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Revlon Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Revlon Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Revlon Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revlon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.38 2.17 2.38

As a group, Personal Products companies have a potential upside of 40.94%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Revlon Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revlon Inc. -2.44% 5.62% -16.19% -23.1% 27.17% -12.66% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Revlon Inc. had bearish trend while Revlon Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Revlon Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Revlon Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Revlon Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revlon Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Revlon Inc. has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Revlon Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.84 which is 15.68% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Revlon Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Revlon Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.