Reviewing Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)’s and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s results

As Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga Inc. 6 5.37 N/A -0.13 0.00 Electronic Arts Inc. 95 5.32 N/A 3.33 27.80

In table 1 we can see Zynga Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -5.4% Electronic Arts Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Zynga Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Zynga Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Electronic Arts Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Electronic Arts Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynga Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynga Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Electronic Arts Inc. 0 7 7 2.50

Zynga Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.32% and an $7.31 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Electronic Arts Inc. is $107.4, which is potential 21.23% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zynga Inc. appears more favorable than Electronic Arts Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zynga Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 98.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Zynga Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Electronic Arts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynga Inc. 0.63% 2.08% 15.79% 42.73% 66.15% 62.34% Electronic Arts Inc. 3.03% -8.32% -2.49% 3.66% -26.71% 17.22%

For the past year Zynga Inc. was more bullish than Electronic Arts Inc.

Summary

Electronic Arts Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Zynga Inc.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.