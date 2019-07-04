Reviewing Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)’s and Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s results

Since Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) are part of the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga Inc. 5 6.01 N/A -0.13 0.00 Activision Blizzard Inc. 46 5.06 N/A 1.92 24.17

Table 1 demonstrates Zynga Inc. and Activision Blizzard Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynga Inc. and Activision Blizzard Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -5.4% Activision Blizzard Inc. 0.00% 16% 10%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that Zynga Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Activision Blizzard Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zynga Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Activision Blizzard Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Activision Blizzard Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynga Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynga Inc. and Activision Blizzard Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Activision Blizzard Inc. 0 6 7 2.54

Zynga Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.9, while its potential upside is 11.29%. Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s consensus price target is $55.36, while its potential upside is 13.77%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Activision Blizzard Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynga Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Zynga Inc. shares and 90.5% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares. Zynga Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynga Inc. 2.48% 13.37% 26.33% 71.47% 54.75% 57.51% Activision Blizzard Inc. -1.15% 1.16% 3.84% -15.87% -35.45% -0.62%

For the past year Zynga Inc. has 57.51% stronger performance while Activision Blizzard Inc. has -0.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Activision Blizzard Inc. beats Zynga Inc.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content. It also publishes subscription-based massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and strategy and role-playing games. In addition, the company maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games. Further, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, game specialty stores, and consumers through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.