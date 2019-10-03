Reviewing Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)’s and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s results

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 9 0.00 15.80M 0.30 28.20 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 1.84M -13.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynex Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 167,906,482.47% 105.2% 63.6% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 86,470,228.86% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zynex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zynex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zynex Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zynex Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.38, and a 5.57% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is $1.5, which is potential -16.20% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zynex Inc. is looking more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 54.89% of Zynex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has 182.99% stronger performance while Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has -74.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.