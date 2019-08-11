Reviewing Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)’s and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 7 7.28 N/A 0.30 28.20 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 28.65 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zynex Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynex Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Zynex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lianluo Smart Limited is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Zynex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lianluo Smart Limited are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. Zynex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zynex Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zynex Inc.’s upside potential is 28.74% at a $10.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors. Zynex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 54.89%. Insiders Comparatively, held 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has 182.99% stronger performance while Lianluo Smart Limited has -16.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zynex Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.