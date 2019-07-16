Reviewing Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)’s and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s results

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 6 6.83 N/A 0.28 28.04 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.93 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zynex Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Zynex Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. In other hand, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 77.42% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynex Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 92.6% respectively. 54.89% are Zynex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -4.89% -3.36% 17.87% 48.25% 7.96% 47.94%

For the past year Zynex Inc. was more bullish than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.