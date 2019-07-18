Reviewing Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 6 6.95 N/A 0.28 28.04 Electromed Inc. 5 1.41 N/A 0.24 23.62

Demonstrates Zynex Inc. and Electromed Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Electromed Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Zynex Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Zynex Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta indicates that Zynex Inc. is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Electromed Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Electromed Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Zynex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.2% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03% Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04%

For the past year Zynex Inc. was more bullish than Electromed Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Zynex Inc. beats Electromed Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.