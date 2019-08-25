Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

This is a contrast between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2956.40 N/A -2.27 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 4.82 shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta which is 134.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 64.23%. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 111.86% and its average price target is $2.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 25.1%. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.