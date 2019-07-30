Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Since Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2644.18 N/A -2.27 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 5.56 and its 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 66.82%. Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.83, with potential upside of 383.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.