Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3345.84 N/A -2.27 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 580.05 N/A -1.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.15% and an $18 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 12.8%. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.