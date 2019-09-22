Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Since Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2228.09 N/A -2.27 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.10 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 75.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.