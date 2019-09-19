Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2384.54 N/A -2.27 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 425.83 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk & Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 382.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Prothena Corporation plc has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Prothena Corporation plc which has a 27.9 Current Ratio and a 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 64.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.