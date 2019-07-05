Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3652.87 N/A -2.27 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 14.56 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 5.56 beta means Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 456.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Omeros Corporation has beta of 3.55 which is 255.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, and a 16.58% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 87.20% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Omeros Corporation is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 6.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.