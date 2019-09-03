Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2803.21 N/A -2.27 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta, while its volatility is 382.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and has 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 70.78% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 156.11% and its consensus price target is $22. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediciNova Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.