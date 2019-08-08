Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

This is a contrast between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2965.37 N/A -2.27 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 54.37% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $18. Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s average target price is $11.25, while its potential upside is 400.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 19.5%. Insiders owned roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.