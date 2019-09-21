Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2228.09 N/A -2.27 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 75.54%. Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 12.41% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Genmab A/S

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Genmab A/S beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.