Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 203,285,024.15% -64.1% -54.9% Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,728,502,295.57% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.82 beta. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 99.72% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.