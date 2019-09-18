Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2425.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.5, and a 61.29% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 10.22%. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.