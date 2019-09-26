Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2139.07 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 234.63 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.85% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.