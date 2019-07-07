Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3783.70 N/A -2.27 0.00 Curis Inc. 1 6.10 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 5.56 shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Curis Inc. has a 2.11 beta which is 111.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 16.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.