Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3422.70 N/A -2.27 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 31.69 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.78% and an $18 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 10.5% respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.