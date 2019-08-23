Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3056.20 N/A -2.27 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 107.23 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 382.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 58.87% upside potential. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $158.25 average target price and a 44.27% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 0% respectively. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.