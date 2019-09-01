Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2793.46 N/A -2.27 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.07 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 382.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 68.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 55.1%. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.