Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 55 3.03 13.46M 2.05 26.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 201,532,567.05% -64.1% -54.9% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 24,344,366.07% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta, while its volatility is 382.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 18.1 and 16.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 97.01% and an $14.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 96.6%. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.