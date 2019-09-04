Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2888.96 N/A -2.27 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.82 beta. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 68.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 3.1%. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.