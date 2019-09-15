Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3288.18 N/A -2.27 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.61 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 4.82 and its 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 47.66% at a $18 average target price. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 average target price and a 72.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.