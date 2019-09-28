Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

We are contrasting Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 -1.25 31.49M -3.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zymeworks Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 108,856,372.74% -16.4% -13.1% Zogenix Inc. 69,962,230.62% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zymeworks Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$37.75 is Zymeworks Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.87%. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 43.29% and its average target price is $58.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zymeworks Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Zogenix Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.