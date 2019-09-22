Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

This is a contrast between Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.05 N/A -0.94 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.51 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc. has a 37.57% upside potential and an average price target of $37.75. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 115.05% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 67.9%. About 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.