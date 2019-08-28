Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.29 N/A -0.94 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zymeworks Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 13.91% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 62.70% upside. The results provided earlier shows that XBiotech Inc. appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.