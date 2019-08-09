Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 18.68 N/A -0.94 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zymeworks Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 16.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 65.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.