Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 15.46 N/A -0.94 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 23 and 23 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 114.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 26.4% respectively. Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.