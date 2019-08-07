Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 18.90 N/A -0.94 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.63 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zymeworks Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 19.30% at a $28.5 consensus price target. Competitively Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $26.67, with potential upside of 257.99%. Based on the data shown earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.